(DOGS/GO GREEN) Ever wonder how you can help reduce your dog’s carbon paw-print?

Going green with your dog is actually really easy. Not only will you feel good about reducing your environmental impact, but it will make your dog healthier and happier while saving a ton of money in the process.

Just in time for Earth Day, take a look at these 14 ways dog parents can “go green” with their dogs, courtesy of Ultimate Home Life. From buying organic dog food to choosing to adopt, and not shop, there are so many ways you can become a green pet parent. — Global Animal



Infographic Courtesy Of Ultimate Home Life