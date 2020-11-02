(GO GREEN/VEGANISM) November is World Vegan Month and there is no better time to transition to a vegan diet.

World Vegan Month celebrates the founding of the world’s first vegan organization. On November 1, 1944, The Vegan Society was founded in England by Donald Watson. He coined the term vegan and used it to refer to vegetarians who also abstained from eating dairy.

Interest in a vegan diet is on the rise and more people are eating less meat. There are many reasons to enjoy a vegan diet, including health and environmental benefits. But for many, it is a matter of animal rights and boycotting an industry that treats animals inhumanely.

Continue reading below for tips to help transition into a cruelty-free diet and celebrate World Vegan Month.

Read up on veganism and take the Meat-Free Mondays Challenge!

1. Buy a vegan or vegetarian cookbook or check out free recipes online.

2. Plan your meals ahead of time and try to pinpoint where meat can be replaced or omitted.

3. Eat a protein packed breakfast featuring nuts and seeds or even a tofu scramble.

4. Replace your dairy milk with nut and grain milks like rice milk or almond milk. These milks tend to have more calcium and less calories than dairy milk.

5. Eat at least two healthy, vegan snacks to stay full throughout the day. Try fruit, nuts, and even veggies with hummus.

6. Try some new types of beans and legumes.

7. Dairy cheese can be the hardest item for people to omit from their diet. Try some alternative cheeses and try out your favorite dishes sans the cheese altogether.

8. Try new types of vegetables, particularly green veggies like kale. Eat 4-6 servings of veggies a day.

9. Try to gradually cut out meat, dairy, and eggs one at a time throughout November.

10. Try eating out at vegan/vegetarian restaurants to explore all of your options.

11. Order a pizza without cheese or make your own with a cheese alternative.

12. Try some new types of grains such as quinoa, barley, or millet to boost your diet’s variety.

13. Attend a vegan cooking classes. Whole Foods offers free classes.

14. Try some vegan ice “cream.” If you like coconut, then you will love coconut based varieties.

15. Familiarize yourself with animal based ingredients and check labels at the grocery store.

16. Try some meat replacements from companies such as Tofurky, Gardein, and Boca. But be sure to check labels for dairy and eggs.

17. “Veganize” your favorite meal or dessert. Have fun and experiment until you’re happy with the results.

18. If you’re in the United States, enjoy some Tofurky on Thanksgiving Day.

19. There is more to veganism than food, especially for those concerned for animal welfare. On Black Friday, make sure that any purchases are of cruelty-free products.

20. On November 30, make your goal a completely vegan day!

Click here to take the Vegan Pledge

— Elana Pisani, exclusive to Global Animal