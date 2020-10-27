(FACTORY FARMING) Made In Chelsea sisters Lucy and Tiffany Watson have teamed up with Humane Society International UK to expose the scary truth behind what’s inside a number of Halloween treats. For instance, did you know many jelly sweets contain gelatine? This substance is made of boiled up bones, skin, ligaments, and tendons of factory farmed pigs and cows–many of whom suffer in horrific conditions, unable to see sunlight, breathe fresh air, or even fully extend their limbs. Not only is gelatine found in many big brands of sweets like Starburst and Altoids, but it can also be found in cosmetics, shampoos, candles, ice cream, yogurts, puddings, cakes, and sports drinks. — Global Animal