(ENVIRONMENT/GO GREEN) Today, June 5 marks World Environment Day, which has focused on pressing environmental issues since 1974.

While this year’s theme focuses on ‘Biodiversity,’ there’s no doubt that humanity’s unhealthy relationship with nature holds the largest impact on climate change and habitat disruption.

Overpopulation not only pollutes the Earth and consumes its natural resources, but it’s also the driving cause of global warming, pollution, habitat loss, and mass extinction.

The damage our species has caused to the Earth seems insurmountable at times, and considering the current state of the world, it’s clear our prevailing systems failed to consider a variety of factors.

One organization, Having Kids, is proactively addressing issues surrounding overpopulation and aims to shift the world towards a sustainable family planning system based on what future generations of children will objectively need.

Continue reading below for more behind the group’s mission as they call on 100 key world environmental influencers to adopt a “child-first” family planning model. — Global Animal

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2020: GROUP URGES 100 KEY INFLUENCERS TO ADOPT SUSTAINABLE AND EQUITABLE FAMILY PLANNING MODEL

Organization calls for child-first family planning model

The organization Having Kids is urging 100 key world environmental influencers to move from our current and failing and unsustainable approach to family planning to a cooperative system based on what all children objectively need. This new system is based upon a variety of peer-reviewed research papers, and has been featured in Newsweek, Salon, Hello Magazine, and many other popular outlets. That change has never been more vital, given recent reactions to vast racial and economic inequity, the ongoing threat of pandemics, and massive volatility in world population prospects.

Read the full letter here.

Our current family planning system does not guarantee children any minimum level of welfare or equity, and does not take into account impacts on our ecologies, or the relationship between family planning and the building of human rights-based democracies. As our ecological and social conditions continue to deteriorate, it is becoming increasingly clear that the current system failed to account for a variety of factors. It was a mistake, and one that enables policies that Nobel laureate Steven Chu likened to a pyramid or Ponzi scheme.

The alternative we propose, called Fair Start, is simple: communities help parents to plan and wait to be ready before having kids, and ensure resources to give all kids a fair start in life, and smaller and more regenerative families make it all possible. We believe it is the best interpretation of the fundamental right to have children. The Fair Start Model is ten to twenty times more effective at protecting children and our environment, and building human rights and democracy, than other policies that address these issues. For many reasons, it is an overriding human right which can be furthered by all means effective.

According to Executive Director Erika Mathews: “Because our current system of family planning oppresses future generations and puts us all at existential risk, it is illegitimate, and an impediment to the constituting of true democracies.”

Having Kids is a 501(c)3 nonprofit nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring a fair start for all children by reforming family planning with the human rights-based and child-first Fair Start model.