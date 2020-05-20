(RESCUE DOGS/PET ADOPTION) Today, May 20, is National Rescue Dog Day, a day to recognize and appreciate the countless benefits of adopting a four-legged friend in need of a forever home.

Over 3 million abandoned and abused dogs enter animal shelters each year, and their potential for love is limitless. These dogs often overcome extreme odds, but can still provide boundless comfort, security, and friendship as family pets.

They offer a variety of therapeutic benefits to help relieve anxiety, depression, and PTSD, and with a little extra training, rescue dogs can also serve as dutiful service pets for the elderly or those with disabilities.

Proud parents of rescue pets know first-hand how their four-legged friends improve their lives, and couldn’t imagine a more worthy companion. So today, for National Rescue Dog Day, celebrate the joys of animal adoption and give your furry friends a well-deserved treat!

If you’ve been considering bringing a new four-legged family member into your home, what are you waiting for?

Making a commitment to a pet is a huge responsibility and can seem overwhelming at times. While the adoption process has many variables and requires patience, luckily there are countless resources and shelter workers–who know the pets best–available to help you find the perfect match.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet, you can still help by volunteering at a local shelter, making a financial donation, or fostering a pet today.

What Should I Know Before Adopting a Shelter Dog? (Resources)