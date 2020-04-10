(ANIMAL WELFARE/VEGAN EASTER) Easter is almost here, and what better way to enjoy this celebration of new life than to celebrate with compassion toward all life?

After all, this lovely springtime holiday and the animal rights movement do share the same cotton-tailed mascot!

Learn how easy and delicious it can be to have a happy vegan Easter with the following tips! — Global Animal

VegNews, Colleen Patrick-Goudreau & Liz Miller

Want to continue celebrating Easter, sans cruelty to animals? It’s as easy as biting into a vegan chocolate egg.