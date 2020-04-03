(DOGS/ANIMAL VIDEOS) With live sports on hold (along with the rest of the world) due to the coronavirus pandemic, several on-air personalities are trying to keep themselves busy and entertained–whatever means necessary. We’ve seen rugby commentator Nick Heath provide play-by-play of dogs chasing each other around a park, now witness BBC sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter commentate while his dogs eat a meal. It’s a tail-wagging good time all around! — Global Animal