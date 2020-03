(WILDLIFE/ANIMAL VIDEOS) It’s not every day you get to witness a wild javelina sprinting down a civilian street. Watch this mesmerizing footage of the speedy beast running at high speeds in Tucson, Arizona. Never heard of a javelina before? Also known as collared peccary or musk hogs, these herbivores are found throughout the southwestern U.S. all the way into parts of South America, and can run up to 35 miles per hour. Just watch this guy go! — Global Animal