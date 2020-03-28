(CATS/PETS) March 28 is annual Respect Your Cat Day—as if you needed an unofficial holiday to love and cherish your adorable feline friend, but everyone deserves their own special day.

It’s the “purr-fect” day to spend lavishing your beloved cat and showing them how much they are loved.

Check out these fun cat facts for annual Respect Your Cat Day:

Cats and humans have been linked together for almost 10,000 years.

A group of cats is called a clowder, a male cat is called a tom, a female cat is called a molly or queen.

On average, cats live for 12-15 years.

Cats sleep an average 13-14 hours a day to conserve energy.

Americans are proud parents to 86.4 billion domesticated cats.

If you’re looking for a creative way to celebrate this day, check out the infographic below made by our friends at Terry’s Fabrics. Terry’s Fabrics depicted what they believe a home designed by a cat would look like, equipped with lots of boxes and a room fully dedicated to scratching everything.

View the infographic in its entirety at http://www.terrysfabrics.co. uk/infographic/what-if-you- let-a-cat-design-your-home/

Cats make great companions, and should be treated as if every day was Respect Your Cat Day. Make sure to pamper your feline friend with their favorite treat and some extra love.

— Cara Meyers, exclusive to Global Animal