(DOGS/ANIMAL VIDEOS) With live sports on hold (along with the rest of the world) due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports professionals have found themselves totally out of sorts. Fortunately rugby commentator Nick Heath is still keeping himself busy, commentating on normal day-to-day life. Listen as he offers a play-by-play in this video of two dogs—whom he refers to as “Vanilla” and “Chocolate”—racing around a park. — Global Animal