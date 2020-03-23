(ANIMAL NEWS/NATIONAL PUPPY DAY) Today is National Puppy Day, and animal shelters across the globe are celebrating by raising awareness about puppy adoption.

National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, a pet and home lifestyle expert who also created National Dog Day and National Cat Day. The national holiday is intended to help save orphaned puppies while educating the public about the cruelty behind puppy mills.

Read on to learn more about the importance of National Puppy Day, and for helpful tips on how to care for a new puppy. — Global Animal

CNN, Todd Leopold

Happiness, Charles M. Schulz famously observed, is a warm puppy.

Today, on National Puppy Day, there’s always plenty of happiness to go around.

Consider the youthful canines at the Humane Society of Utah.

Sarge, a 5-month-old pit bull mix, looks at you with welcoming eyes. Storm, a 2-month-old Jack Russell mix, looks like he’d love companionship as much as peanut butter. And how can you resist the goofy, quizzical look of Jax, a 6-month-old Australian shepherd mix?

Guinnevere Shuster, the Humane Society of Utah’s photographer and social media coordinator, gave the pups’ photos the professional treatment and says the idea is just to help them find new homes.