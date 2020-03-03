(WILDLIFE CONSERVATION/PICTURES) March 3 is World Wildlife Day, a day to celebrate and appreciate all that Mother Nature has to offer, from plants to wild animals.

On December 20, 2013, the sixty-eighth session of the United Nations General assembly proclaimed March 3—the day the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted—as World Wildlife Day.

World Wildlife Day is dedicated to the following:

Celebrate the beautiful varied forms of fauna and flora

Recall the privileged interactions between wildlife and populations across the globe

Raise awareness for the fight against wildlife crime

World Wildlife Day reminds us that wildlife holds an inherent value. So why not take a moment to celebrate wildlife everyday?

Check out the beautiful gallery below and marvel at some of Mother Nature’s greatness.

Learn more about World Wildlife Day at wildlifeday.org.

— Cara Meyers, exclusive to Global Animal