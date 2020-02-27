(ENDANGERED SPECIES/POLAR BEARS) What better time to help save the polar bear than today, International Polar Bear Day?

With less than 25,000 left in the wild, polar bears are on the brink of extinction due to the devastating effects of global warming. In Canada—which unfortunately still allows polar bear trophy hunts despite their endangered status—a polar bear was forced to swim 426 miles in search of arctic sea ice; ice that continues to hit record lows.

Fortunately, there are a variety of ways you can help save the polar bear from extinction—from riding a bike to shopping locally.

So in the spirit International Polar Bear Day, check out these some simple ways to help save the polar bear. — Global Animal

Tips from Scientists to Help Polar Bears from Polar Bears International:

Social Interactions

Vote for political representatives who recognize that our carbon-based society isn’t sustainable and who will work to establish an appropriate price for carbon

Interpret the facts about global warming to your friends and relatives

Encourage members of your social circles to adopt sustainable lifestyles—and lead by example

To help create a stewardship ethic in your community and raise awareness of how lifestyle changes can make a difference, take part in local green initiatives like planting trees, recycling drives, or ride-your-bike to work days—or start your own.

Transportation

Walk or ride a bike

Use public transportation

Drive the most fuel-efficient vehicle for your needed task and drive at the most efficient speed for your vehicle

Avoid drive-through businesses; don’t idle for more than 30 seconds

Keep your car tuned up and maintain proper tire inflation

Home & Work

Insulate buildings and heat/cool with efficient systems (e.g., rated by Energy Star)

Generate your own power with wind and solar

Let your utility company know that you want to subscribe to green power

Use energy-efficient (e.g. Energy Star) appliances and equipment. Turn appliances off when not in use. Use low-tech methods when possible (e.g., line-dry clothes)

Replace light bulbs with compact fluorescent or other energy-efficient bulbs (see Energy Star)

Use no more water than needed

Dining Table

Buy and cook only what you’ll eat. Don’t waste food.

Consume foods that are minimally processed and packaged (e.g., potatoes vs. potato chips)

Purchase fruits and vegetables grown locally and organically on small-scale farms

Avoid products that result from tropical deforestation (e.g., palm oil, coffee that isn’t shade-grown, South American beef)

Consume less meat. Eat at least three meatless meals per week.

Consume products like pasture-fed beef, free-range poultry, and wild salmon rather than CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operations) meats—and buy these from local farmers or fishermen when you can

Marketplace

Minimize consumption: reduce, reuse, and recycle

Research vendors and buy from those with sustainable business models

Avoid products with excess packaging

Buy products created closer to home: for example, if you live in the U.S. or Canada, purchase goods made in North America instead of those shipped from far away.

More Polar Bears International: http://www.polarbearsinternational.org/about-polar-bears/tips-scientists-help-polar-bears